[In Pictures] Virat Kohli-Steve Smith camaraderie in Ahmedabad wins hearts

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in world cricket today. They have not enjoyed the best of bonding over the years. However, with time and maturity, there has been an endearing twist to the Kohli-Smith saga. Their camaraderie was on display on Day 4 of the Ahmedabad Test.

Smith was seen clapping in the background as Kohli celebrated his first Test hundred since November 2019 on Sunday, March 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The latter carried on to score a magnificent 186 off 364 balls, striking 15 fours. He was eventually dismissed by Todd Murphy as India ended their first innings on 571.

Following Kohli’s dismissal, most of the Australian fielders went up to applaud him for his brilliant knock. Opposition skipper Smith too did the same. Images of him shaking hands with Kohli and patting the Indian batter on the back went viral on social media in no time.

Steve Smith applauds a wonderful innings from Virat Kohli.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pictures. Some termed them as 'the image of the day’, while a few referred to them as ‘greatness appreciating greatness’.

Some users also shared contrasting pictures to demonstrate how Kohli and Smith’s equation has changed over the years.

Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred, while Steve Smith claps in appreciation.

Kohli-Smith's bonding was on display on Day 3 of the Test as well. The Australian captain was seen checking the Indian cricketer’s bat during a drinks break.

The journey of Kohli-Smith’s ‘friendship’

During their early years in international cricket, Kohli and Smith did not get along with each other too well and were seen having a go at each other.

The handshake says it all.

In fact, even during Australia’s tour of India in 2017, Kohli was very critical of Smith, indirectly accusing the Aussie of cheating.

Did Steve Smit give some batting tips to Virat Kohli?

During the second Test in Bengaluru, Smith was captured looking towards the dressing room, seeking assistance over whether or not to take a DRS review.

While the Australian cricketer termed it a ‘brain fade’, Kohli was not as forgiving. He famously commented:

“I saw it happen twice, their players going upstairs (looking at the dressing room). That is why the umpire knew what was happening. We brought it to their attention, and told the match referee. They knew what was going on. This is a line you don’t cross. I will never do that.”

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli after the latter’s dismissal on Sunday.

A drastic shift in their relationship came during the 2019 World Cup match between India and Australia at The Oval when Kohli urged the Indian fans to stop booing Smith and instead applaud him.

The latter had only just returned to international cricket after serving a 12-month ball-tampering ban. Even since the incident, the two have only demonstrated mutual admiration for one another.

