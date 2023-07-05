"In the spirit of the game, you have to accept the umpire's decision" - Brad Hogg slams Stuart Broad for his antics

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has questioned England pacer Stuart Broad's mannerisms while batting during Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's.

Broad was the next man in when Australia dismissed Jonny Bairstow through a stumping that is still a part of the whole ongoing 'Spirit of Cricket' debate. The pacer was visibly livid with the Australians for not withdrawing their appeal and had a go at a few players too like Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne.

According to multiple reports, he told Carey with regards to the Bairstow dismissal:

“That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for. That.”

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg spoke about the potential action the ICC could take on Stuart Broad for showing dissent towards an umpire's decision. He said:

"In the spirit of the game, you have to accept the umpire's decision. He (Broad) didn't seem to accept the decision and was having a go at the Australians even while walking back for Lunch. That got the crowd vocal as well as a few members of the MCC.

"The ICC might want to look at Stuart Broad's reactions around that decision and give him a bit of a warning."

Brad Hogg on the Long Room incident

Brad Hogg also condemned the actions of some of the MCC members in the Long Room. Many of them had a go at the Australian players, especially Usman Khawaja, during Lunch on Day 5.

Hogg also credited the MCC for taking actions against those accused and stated:

"The MCC members, especially in the Long Room, should be old enough to realize what happened, be old enough to realize the privilege of being in a historic venue, and also be old and wise enough to understand the behaviors in that Long Room. It is unacceptable the way they had a crack at the Australian players.

"It was good to see action taken against the MCC members."

The third Test to be played at Headingley, Leeds, from Thursday (July 6) promises to be another fiery encounter. England will need to stage a comeback for the ages if they are to avoid a series defeat after going 2-0 down.

