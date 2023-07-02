"In no way did any of us mean that"- Ricky Ponting stands up for Kevin Pietersen; slams critics of his comments on Nathan Lyon

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting came in Kevin Pietersen's defense regarding the latter's comments on off-spinner Nathan Lyon's injury during the ongoing Lord's Test.

After the end of play on Day 4, Lyon told the reporters about his disappointment on hearing the comments about him potentially getting hit on the head and subsequently subbed out due to concussion. Lyon had previously injured his calf muscle and was unable to walk properly.

Here's what Nathan Lyon had to say:

“I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head, but I’m really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head, so I think that’s a really poor conversation being had, if I’m honest with you."

However, Ricky Ponting took the opportunity while being in the commentary box on Day 5 to clear out the negativity that Kevin Pietersen has had to bear. he claimed that no one in the commentary had the intention to see Nathan Lyon hurt. Here's what he said in a video posted by Pietersen on Twitter:

"I just want to clarify some comments that were made in the commentary box yesterday. When Nathan Lyon came out to bat, Kevin Pietersen was talking about the potential of Lyon getting hit in the head and what it would mean as a concussion substitute. In no way did any of us mean that it would be good to see Nathan Lyon hit in the head."

It was a worst-case scenario for England: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting further explained that the idea was to address how England could create problems for themselves if Australia manage to bring in a concussion substitute for Lyon.

On this, Ponting stated:

"In fact, it was almost a worst-case scenario for England, what if they bowl short balls and what if Lyon is hit. Just wanted to clarify because there have been a lot of negative chat around this morning. Which has probably been a bit unfair."

Lyon's courageous stay at the crease, where he added 15 runs for the final wicket with Mitchell Starc, could be crucial for Australia as the match is heading down to the wire.

