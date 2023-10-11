Inconsistent font sizes and sleeve sponsors spotted on England's 2023 World Cup jersey

Plenty of eyebrows were raised on social media as the England cricket team posed for a photo ahead of their 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Dharamshala. Fans and commentators noticed that the font which spelled 'England' across the players' shirts was of different sizes on different jerseys.

There were further discrepancies as the sponsor logo on each sleeve of the kit on the opposite side was different to others. Also, the logos on different sleeves did not match the shirts on which the font size was relatively bigger. The official jersey available on the England Cricket Board's (ECB) website displays a smaller font embedded across the chest and the 'cinch' logo on the left sleeve.

Hence, the apex body of the sport in the United Kingdom has been approached for a comment on the same.

England bounce back with a 137-run win over Bangladesh to get their campaign on track:

Jos Buttler and Co. bounced back from a humiliating loss to New Zealand in Ahmedabad with a 137-run win over Bangladesh. Led by a swashbuckling 140 from Dawid Malan and his partnership of 151 runs with Joe Root, the defending champions posted 364 in their allotted 50 overs.

Reece Topley, who replaced spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali in the line-up, ripped apart Bangladesh's top-order, dismissing Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Chris Woakes, slightly out of form, nipped out Mehidy Hasan Miraz to reduce the Tigers to 49-4 in the ninth over of the innings.

Litton Das did his best to fight back and top-scored with 76, including a 72-run partnership with keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim. However, the target was too steep and England's bowling firepower proved too much for Bangladesh. Jos Buttler's men will next travel to Delhi to face Afghanistan on October 15th (Sunday). Bangladesh, meanwhile, will lock horns with New Zealand on Friday in Chennai.