IND V AUS 2020, 1st T20I: Build-up to T20 World Cup very much underway, says Aaron Finch 

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series with India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Asked at the toss whether the build-up to the T20 World Cup begins from this game, Finch replied yes and added:

“Been quite a big build-up anyway. Was expected to be at this time. We have done a lot of planning, preparations (referring to the postponed T20 World Cup in Australia). Not much changes there.”

Australia were scheduled to host the T20 World Cup this year, but it had to be postponed owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the line-up for the match, Finch revealed that D'Arcy Short would open the batting with him in place of the injured David Warner while Matthew Wade will bat at number three.

When asked about the special indigenous kit that they are wearing for the game, Finch stated that it is a wonderful feeling.

“Phenomenal design, grateful to be able to wear it (the indigenous kit),” he added.

On the other hand, India handed a T20I debut to young left-arm pacer T. Natarajan, who impressed on his ODI debut against Australia.

Teams for the first T20I

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia have opted to bowl first in the T20I opener!



🇦🇺 D'Arcy Short is set to open for Australia alongside Aaron Finch!



With the ODI series lost, the Indian cricket team will be keen to put up a better show in the three-match T20I series. The Indian bowling unit disappointed in the ODIs and will have to lift their game in the T20I series. The batting unit did better, with Team India crossing 300 in all three one-dayers, something they would be pleased about.

Looking at the head-to-head T20I record of the two teams, India and Australia have faced each other in 20 games. India have won 11 of those while Australia have won eight, with one match producing no result. Impressively, five of India’s 11 wins have been registered Down Under.