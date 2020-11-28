IND v AUS 2020: ‘Adam Zampa has been fantastic for a long time now,’ - Aaron Finch

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who claimed 4 for 54 in his team's 66-run triumph in the first ODI against India in Sydney.

After putting down a sitter from Virat Kohli, Zampa made up for his lapse with the key scalps of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking about Adam Zampa’s performance in the game against India, the Australian captain told cricket.com.au:

“He (Zampa) has been fantastic for a long time now as our number one spinner in the white-ball formats. Getting good players out under pressure is what it is all about. You have to take wickets to win games, and he certainly did that."

Adam Zampa spins Australia to a win at the SCG

Although Australia had posted a massive total of 374 on the board, the much-vaunted Indian batting lineup was very much capable of chasing it down.

However, after pacer Josh Hazlewood picked three big wickets at the top, it was leg-spinner Adam Zampa who further dented India’s chances by dismissing the visitors' two well-set batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

While Adam Zampa was lucky to get rid of Lokesh Rahul with a low full-toss as the in-form India batsman hit one straight to Steve Smith at cover, the spinner’s three other wickets came via smart bowling.

Chatting with https://t.co/7zqZfe74xF after last night's game, Aaron Finch praised Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell's batting efforts while also admitting Australia need to be better in the field.#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/6Rj9d3fj8Z — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2020

Looking to break free when he was on 74, Dhawan went down the track to the leggie. However, Adam Zampa did not give him any room to open his arms, and all the left-hander managed to do was chip one straight to mid-off.

Pandya also perished trying to take on the 28-year-old. Aware that the hard-hitting batsman would look to take him on, Adam Zampa bowled one flatter, and the batsman lofted one to long-on after making a stellar 90.

Jadeja was also undone by a similar tactic as the Indian challenge fizzled out rather quickly in the wake of some sharp bowling from Adam Zampa.

India were restricted to 308 for 8 in response to Australia’s 374 for 6, which was constructed around hundreds from Finch and Smith as the visitors took a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match one-day series.

Australia may have been the better team on the day, but both teams were poor in the field, dropping a few easy chances and misjudging catches.

The second game of the ODI series will be played in Sydney on Sunday, November 29.