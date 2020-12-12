IND V AUS 2020: "Almost ruled out," Former Australian team doctor believes Cameron Green could miss first Test

According to Australia’s former team doctor Peter Brukner, Cameron Green is unlikely to recover in time for the first test against India starting on December 17. Brukner revealed Cameron Green's condition has improved since Friday, but it will be touch and go regarding his selection for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Green suffered a nasty head injury after he was unable to react in time to a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive. As a result, the all-rounder was substituted out of the second warm-up game against India A.

Speaking to ABC radio, Brukner said:

''Green is really cutting it fine. Six days (between the blow and the start of the first Test) ... you’d almost rule Green out of the Test match if he has a concussion confirmed. The quickest someone can get back from a concussion is five days really.''

“But that is if everything goes well, (and) they’re waking up the next morning symptom free.”

As per Cricket Australia's concussion protocol, Cameron Green must be symptom-free for 24 hours before getting the go-ahead to walk laps. If he doesn't feel any symptoms, only then can the all-rounder take part in rigorous activities.

Cameron Green had strong chances of making his debut versus India in the first Test.

This is undoubtedly a setback for the Aussies as they are already reeling with injuries. Will Pucovski was the latest to miss out on the first Test, and now, Cameron Green's situation also looks grim.

Cameron Green was in line to make his debut against India

Cameron Green made a strong claim for a spot in Australia's playing XI after scoring an unbeaten 125 in the first warm-up tie against India A. Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh backed him to make his debut at the Adelaide Oval and felt that Green should be a sure-shot starter.

But as things stand, Cameron Green might miss out on the first Test after this latest update from former team doctor Peter Brukner.