IND v AUS 2020: 'Australia is better prepared than India for the pink ball' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Australia will have the edge over the visitors in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they are more accustomed to playing with the pink ball.

He made this observation while previewing the Adelaide Test match in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that Adelaide has been one of the grounds in Australia where India has enjoyed reasonable success. He himself was part of the Indian team that won a memorable Test match at the venue in 2003.

"The first thing that comes to my mind about the first Test match is that Adelaide is a good ground for India. It is India's favourite hunting ground, our team had won there in 2003."

The reputed commentator highlighted Virat Kohli has also had a good run with the bat at Adelaide. The Indian captain has struck three centuries in Test cricket in the South Australian city.

"It has been a very good ground for Virat Kohli, he scores a hundred whenever he plays there if you exclude the last Test match."

Aakash Chopra observed the pitch at the Adelaide Oval is similar to the ones back home in India and expressed surprise that the ground was the venue of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series of 2018-19.

"The pitch at Adelaide is quite alike the pitches in India. So we feel at home. Last time when we had gone to Australia, I was slightly surprised that they had staged the first match at Adelaide."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra reasoned that the familiar playing conditions gave India a head start the last time they visited Australia. He said Virat Kohli's side could have been confronted with the quick and bouncy pitches at Perth or Brisbane.

"They were giving things on a platter to get us ready and that they will support us. If we had the first match in Perth or Brisbane, India would have been slightly on the backfoot."

Aakash Chopra believes Australia will start as the slight favourites for the first Test match

Aakash Chopra pointed out India has played just the one Test match with the pink ball

Aakash Chopra observed although the first Test match is again at Adelaide, the conditions will be very different from the regular red-ball matches this time around.

"This time also the first Test match is at Adelaide. We will say that it is a great thing but the story has changed this time. It is a day-night encounter now which will be played with the pink ball."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra highlighted India has played just a solitary day-night Test match to date, which also did not last the distance against a slightly weak Bangladesh unit.

"India has the experience of playing just the one match with the pink ball. They had played against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, the match was over within two and a half to three days. We weren't even tested properly and it has been a long time for that as well."

Aakash Chopra reckons the Aussies will be better equipped as they are more aware of the nuances of playing with the pink ball.

"So first thing is that Australia is better prepared than India for playing with the pink ball. They play a lot with the pink ball and have the idea of how to play with that ball, what needs to be done in the twilight period."

Aakash Chopra added that the greener playing surface required for a day-night Test match makes it even more advantageous for the Aussies.

"Secondly, when the pink ball is there, they increase the grass on the pitch. Cricket Australia had shared a picture of the pitch, asking whether one should bat first or field first. It felt it was the pitch at Christchurch or Wellington. Who leaves so much grass on the pitch, of course there is time for the match."

Aakash Chopra signed off by concluding that Australia will have the slight edge over India considering the conditions on offer in a pink-ball Test match.

Advertisement

"So, from these two point of views, the amount of grass on the pitch and it being a day-night encounter, tilts the balance slightly towards Australia even though the game is in Adelaide."

Australia has won all the seven day-night Test matches they have played to date. Their familiarity with the conditions would certainly give them the favourites tag for the first Test match.

However, India has a potent seam attack and can put it across the Aussies if their batsmen can post a decent score on the board.