IND V AUS 2020: Australia hand Cameron Green his debut against India in first Test

Cameron Green makes his international Test debut against India in the first Test after having recovered from a mild concussion. The Australian all-rounder was a doubt for the first Test after receiving a nasty blow to the head from Jasprit Bumrah's straight drive.

Luckily for the Aussies, there was no lasting impact on the Western Australia youngster, and he is fit to play. Cameron Green becomes Australia's 459th Test cricketer. Fast bowler Jhye Richardson was the last Test debutant that Australia fielded, and he made his bow two years ago.

Cameron Green has been in dazzling form leading up to the first Test. In the first warm-up game against India A, Green scored an unbeaten 125 when his side were in trouble at 12-2. Mark Waugh was impressed with his batting, and he had earlier said that Green should be a sure-shot starter for the first Test against India.

What will Cameron Green bring to the Australian Test team?

Cameron Green with his father.

In 21 first-class matches for Western Australia, Cameron Green has five centuries and three half-centuries to his name, along with 21 first-class wickets. His seam bowling will undoubtedly bring more balance to the Australian side, and he can be a handful for the Indian batsman in the first day/night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Cameron Green will be expected to bat at no.6 for Australia in the first Test. Matthew Wade was also a contender to play in that position, but Wade looks likely to open the innings now with Green slotting in at no.6.

His ability to bowl might have tilted the scales in his favour. Cameron Green's presence will provide ample cover to Australia's first-choice pace bowlers in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.