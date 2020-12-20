IND v AUS 2020: Cheteshwar Pujara drops to eighth place in ICC Test Rankings after pink-ball Test

Cheteshwar Pujara played a solid knock of 43 runs in the first innings of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. However, he got out for a duck in the second innings.

This has seen Pujara slip to eighth place in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. The International Cricket Council publicized the updated ICC Rankings after India's first Test against Australia.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli inched closer to the number one position, still held by Australia's Steve Smith. Meanwhile, New Zealand wicket-keeper Tom Latham attained the tenth position, replacing Ajinkya Rahane in the Top 10.

Like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahane scored well in the first innings but could not open his account in the second. Here are the top ten players in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are not the only Indian batsmen to lose rating points in ICC Test Rankings

The Indian cricket team recorded its lowest score in Test cricket history on Saturday. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins kept the Men in Blue down to just 36 runs in the second innings.

As a result, almost every Indian batsman dropped rating points in the ICC Test Rankings.

Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane, Mayank Agarwal also slipped on the batsmen's charts. Agarwal was in 12th place, but has now been overtaken by Henry Nicholls and Quinton de Kock.

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha slipped from the 83rd to 86th position. Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Starc is now ahead of Saha in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.

Prithvi Shaw and Ravichandran Ashwin both hold the 90th rank on the Test batsmen's leaderboard currently.

From the Australian team, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner retained their spots in the Top 10.

Skipper Tim Paine broke into the Top 50 courtesy of his 73-run knock in the pink-ball Test. Paine jumped eighteen places to attain the 33rd position.