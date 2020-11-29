IND v AUS 2020: David Warner & Aaron Finch equal Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag in terms of century partnerships by opening pair in ODIs

David Warner and Aaron Finch have equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in terms of century partnerships by an opening pair in ODIs. The Warner-Finch duo completed their twelfth hundred-plus opening stand during the second ODI against India at Sydney on Sunday.

While Tendulkar & Sehwag got their 12 century partnerships from 93 innings, the Australian duo has managed to do it in just 70 innings.

The Indian pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly tops the list with 21 century opening partnerships from 136 innings. They are followed by Adam Gilchrist & Mathew Hayden (16 from 114 innings), Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma (16 from 107 innings) and Gordon Greenidge & Desmond Haynes (15 from 102 innings).

With an average of 52.72, Finch & Warner are the only pair in the top five apart from Greenidge & Haynes to average over 50 for the opening stand.

This is the second century partnership in a row between David Warner & Aaron Finch

David Warner and Aaron Finch also shared a century partnership in the first ODI between these teams on Friday.

They had then equalled the Hashim Amla & Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow & Jason Roy pairs with 11 century partnerships each batting at the top of the order for their international sides.

In the first ODI, Warner fell for 69 and Finch went on to score a century helping Australia to post a mammoth 374 against India. The Aussies then went on to drub India by 66 runs.

Both David Warner and Aaron Finch have now fallen in the second ODI after making half-centuries on the way to yet another century partnership. Australia are once again on their way to a massive total batting first against India.

