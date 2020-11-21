Ind v Aus 2020: Virat Kohli shares photos from intense gym workout session

The Indian cricket team is currently quarantining in Sydney and prepping for the upcoming Australian tour. After almost nine months, the Men in Blue will return to the field as Virat Kohli and his team get ready to battle the mighty Aussies in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Test matches.

Skipper Virat Kohli has a phenomenal record Down Under. He is coming off a magnificent IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli led the Bangalore side to the IPL 2020 playoffs before they were eliminated from the tournament by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The skipper recently admitted that longer spells inside the bio-bubble could impact the players' mindset before games. However, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis opined that Virat Kohli would still give his 110% on the ground against Australia. Stoinis also stated that Kolhi always has the motivation to work hard.

Kohli's recent Instagram posts seem to indicate the same as the Delhite can be seen putting in an intense shift at the gym.

Can Virat Kohli's team win their second ODI series against Australia in 2020?

The Australian team visited India earlier this year and bulldozed the hosts by ten wickets in the opening one-day match. However, Virat Kohli's men showed some character and bounced back to wrap up the series 2-1.

The two heavyweights will lock horns in the same format again next week. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first ODI of the 3-match series between Australia and India.

Virat Kohli was the leading run-getter for the Indian cricket team in the previous series as he aggregated 183 runs in three 50-over games. Indian fans will expect a similar performance from the 32-year-old batsman Down Under.

It is pertinent to note that Kohli will return home after the first Test match, and Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the side in his absence.