Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli is the latest cricketer to speak out on the bio-bubble's effects on athletes. Speaking to RCB TV, Kohli was of the opinion that the length of a series was just as important as the restrictions in place.

The IPL 2020 has seen players reside in a special bio-bubble for an extended period, and Kohli reiterated the importance of giving players enough breathing space.

It is pertinent to note that the Indian team will be departing for the Australia tour right after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. The Australia series will feature four tests and three ODIs, as well as three T20I matches. The series is expected to conclude in late January 2021.

As a result, the players who will be participating in the series after playing in the IPL will spend around four months in a restricted bio-bubble environment.

"It's repetitive but it's not as tough when the group of guys is amazing. Everyone who is part of that bio-bubble is really nice and the vibe has been good. That's precisely why we've enjoyed playing together," Kohli told RCB TV.

"We've enjoyed our time in the bubble as well, but it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive.”

The Indian team will be in Australia for a lengthy series

"These factors have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for over 80 days and not do anything different," Kohli added.

These things have to be thought about seriously. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they're feeling. Those conversations should take place regularly." - Virat Kohli

The Indian captain is not the first cricketer to share his thoughts on the bio-bubble, which is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe. Jofra Archer, who turned out for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, described the experience as mentally challenging. The England international played numerous games for his country right before participating in the IPL.

Jofra Archer

"I think it is going to much rarer to get a chance to go home to just be normal again. This has become the new norm. We'll simply have to adjust again when we get some time off," said Archer while speaking to the media.

It is impossible to run the whole day while bowling at 90mph. If you can show me someone who does it then fair play. I've not seen any bowler who bowls at that speed, do it for a whole day." - Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran also admitted that the period inside the bio-bubble could be tough at times, but added that sportspersons are in a better position than many others.

Sam Curran

"It is very tricky. But we're in a very fortunate situation, playing the game we love, going out there and trying to entertain people at home - there's a lot of people in tough situations," said Curran, speaking to Sky Sports.

"You look at the tours coming up and there's going to be a big schedule for all-format players. Some guys, I'm sure, will have to pull out at different stages." - Sam Curran