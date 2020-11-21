Ind vs Aus 2020: Marcus Stoinis hopeful of Virat Kohli not firing in his short tour

India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be available for the entire limited-overs leg of the tour, the 32-year-old will have to head back to India after playing the first Test at Adelaide for the birth of his first child.

There were suggestions that since Kohli will play few games, he will be extra motivated to do well against the Aussies. However, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis replied cheekily by saying that Kohli will always be fully motivated, regardless of how many games he plays. He is hopeful that the Australian bowlers will be able to execute their plans against the Indian skipper and keep him quiet.

"Don't worry about Virat; he's up for every single game that he's playing. I don't think you can get any extra motivation than 110 percent... he'll be ready to go," Marcus Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We've got our strategies (against him), had things that have worked in the past, but other times the plans haven't worked and he's made some runs ... hopefully things land on our side of the court (this summer)," he further added.

Ricky Ponting is a big believer in me: Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis also spoke about how much Ricky Ponting backs him as a player to do well.

Marcus Stoinis has just had a successful IPL season for the Delhi Capitals team that was coached by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. He scored 352 runs in the tournament and picked up 13 wickets.

With Ponting also a part of the Australian team management under Justin Langer, Stoinis stated that he would take whatever responsibility that Ponting gives him. He batted at No.3 in the ODI series against England in the absence of Steve Smith, but is ready to bat anywhere for the team.

"Punter's a big believer in me and wants to give me responsibility in the teams that he's been in charge of, but I've got to be adaptable. I'm just happy to be involved wherever they feel I can have my biggest impact in the game," Marcus Stoinis said.

"Whether that's at the top or the middle ... and I've had these conversations with Ricky and said 'just let me know and I'll put the pads on'," he further added.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.