IND v AUS 2020: Glenn McGrath suggests two changes in the Indian team for Boxing Day Test

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes Team India need to make at least a couple of changes for the Boxing Day Test. The Men in Blue's morale will be incredibly low after their horrific defeat in the first Test at Adelaide.

Despite having a 53-run lead from the first innings, the Indian batting suffered a sensational collapse in the second, bundling out for just 36 runs. India's 90-run target was easily chased down by the Aussies.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back to India now, as he is awaiting the birth of his first child. While Glenn McGrath believes Kohli's absence will be a big loss for Team India, he also thinks it is a good opportunity for someone else to step up.

The Australian veteran feels KL Rahul can be a great option to replace Kohli at No.4.

“Virat Kohli is such an impact player. Without him, it leaves a big hole but at the same time it leaves an opportunity to other players to put their hand up. Maybe KL Rahul can come in for Virat Kohli,” Glenn McGrath told Sony Sports Network.

Glenn McGrath backs Shubman Gill as a potential change

Shubman Gill looked in good touch during the practice games against Australia A

Young Shubman Gill was impressive in the two practice games that he played against Australia A. The 21-year-old managed to get some runs under his belt and was widely expected to open with Mayank Agarwal in the Adelaide Test.

Thus, a few eyebrows were raised when Prithvi Shaw got the nod ahead of him for the encounter.

Now, with Kohli unavailable and Shaw unable to get rid of his horror run with the bat, Glenn McGrath reckons Gill will receive a call-up to India's playing XI for the next Test.

“The other option India have is Shubman Gill, who actually came out looking positive in one day series, he didn’t seemed to be overawed by the stage, that to me would be one potential change at the top,” Glenn McGrath asserted.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the Test series.