IND v AUS 2020: 'Hardik Pandya helps the Indian team walk a bit taller' - Shane Warne 

While Hardik Pandya has not been included in the Test team for the series against Australia, Aussie spin legend Shane Warne feels that the all-rounder should be in the team for the longest format.

According to Shane Warne, Hardik Pandya is among the top three players in the world at the moment. Praising the 27-year-old in an interview with Sports Tak, he said:

"I will have Hardik Pandya in the Test side. It's bit of a surprise. I love him. I have said weeks ago that he is one of my top three players on the planet. I love him. He is awesome and he certainly did what he did in the T20Is and one-dayers. Now everyone is jumping on the bandwagon and saying 'how good is Hardik Panda'.

'When Hardik Pandya speaks you think he is from the West Indies': Shane Warne

Shane Warne added that with Virat Kohli set to miss three of the four Tests in Australia, Hardik Pandya's abilities would come very handy for the Indian team. He stated:

"I would love to see him the Test team, he is in such great form. With the loss of Virat Kohli, he bring a lot of things on the table -- batting and may be few overs of bowling. I think he helps the Indian team walk a bit taller. He is a bit of a rockstar. He has got that swagger, he is 'Mr cool'.”

Hardik Pandya himself once admitted that he feels more like a West Indian than an Indian. Warne has noticed the same too. He said:

"When he speaks you think he is from the West Indies. You think he has just come off a beach in Antigua.”

Warne is hopeful that Hardik Pandya would be back in the Test squad once he starts bowling full time. The retired legend wants him to bat at 6 or at 7 after Rishabh Pant.

Hardik Pandya excelled with scores of 90 and 92 in the ODIs against Australia and was the Man of the Series for his stupendous hitting in the T20Is.

Explaining Pandya's absence from the Test squad despite his brilliant form, Kohli had stated that the 27-year-old can be part of the longer format only when he is able to bowl.

The first Test between India and Australia kicks off with the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide on December 17.