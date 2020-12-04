IND v AUS 2020: 'Hats off to him'- Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on Virat Kohli for latest record

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir may not be a fan of Virat Kohli’s captaincy. However, like most cricket fans, he is an admirer of Virat Kohli the batsman.

Gambhir has heaped praise on the Indian captain for becoming the fastest player to cross the 12,000 ODI-run mark in international cricket.

“You can take anything, you can actually do whatever you want, but the best feeling in the world is when you score that last run and come back to your hotel room and you’re so satisfied that you’ve done something for your country, what you were meant to do,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected.

“So probably, all those combinations have made him what he is, and hats off to him, he’s scored more than 20,000 runs, centuries all that,” Gambhir further said in praise of the Indian captain.

Another feather in Virat Kohli’s cap

During the third and final ODI against Australia at Canberra, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to cross the 12,000-run landmark in one-day cricket.

Virat Kohli went past another India legend Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the milestone. While the Master Blaster needed 300 innings to cross the 12,000-run mark in the 50-over format, the current Indian captain got there in 241 innings.

Virat Kohli scored 63 runs in the third match before being dismissed by Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood for the third game in a row. India went on to register a consolation win in the third ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, defeating Australia by 13 runs.

Team India’s run machine now has 12,040 runs to his name from 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31 and a strike rate of 93.24. Virat Kohli has smashed 43 hundreds and 60 fifties in the one-day format.

The 32-year-old will be hoping for his troops to put up a good show in the T20Is against Australia. The 3-match series begins at the Manuka Oval in Canberra today.