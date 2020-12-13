IND v AUS 2020: 'He has been erratic at times but he has the experience' - Mohammad Kaif wants Umesh Yadav as India's 3rd pacer

Former middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif has opined that Team India should opt for Umesh Yadav as the third seamer in the first Test against Australia. He reasoned the Vidarbha pacer has vast experience and has played Test cricket on Australian soil as well.

He made this observation while previewing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the Sony Sports network.

Mohammad Kaif was asked who would be his pick as India's third pacer to complement Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. He responded that India should opt to go with Umesh Yadav since Ishant Sharma is not available.

"For me, it will be Umesh Yadav because Ishant Sharma is not there who had played an important role when India won the series last time."

The commentator observed that Ishant Sharma formed a lethal pace trio along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"He had gelled very well with Shami and Bumrah, the three fast bowlers plus Ashwin plus Vihari part-time off-spin. Ishant Sharma was bowling with the new ball."

Mohammad Kaif recalled that Ishant Sharma constantly dismissed Aaron Finch to give India the early advantage on the last tour of Australia.

"He was giving the early breakthroughs, getting Finch leg-before or bowled. He was always after Finch. He used to set the tone and after that Shami and Bumrah did their job."

Mohammad Kaif believes Umesh Yadav can be the workhorse of the Indian pace attack in Australia

Advertisement

Umesh Yadav is regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team

Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Umesh Yadav can be an able substitute for Ishant Sharma. While acknowledging that the RCB pacer has been wayward on occasion, the Delhi Capitals assistant coach observed that his experience will hold him in good stead.

"Umesh did well in the practice match. So, he can be a good replacement. He has been erratic at times but he has played 45-46 Test matches. He has the experience and has toured Australia previously."

The ace fielder observed that Umesh Yadav's fitness would be an added advantage as he can bowl extended spells from one end.

"He has the build, he is known for his fitness, he can bowl the long spells as well and will not get injured or unfit. That is also a plus point with him."

Mohammad Kaif signed off by picking Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin as the four-pronged attack India should field in the Adelaide Test.

"So, according to me India should go with Mohammed Shami, Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ashwin in the first Test match."

Advertisement

Umesh Yadav has scalped 144 wickets in the 46 Test matches he has played for India. The right-arm pacer has played 8 Tests on Australian soil, and has accounted for 27 wickets with his average of 45.85 being on the higher side.

Despite his sub-par record in Australia, he is likely to be the preferred choice of the Indian team for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His experience would certainly give him the edge over Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, who are yet to make their Test debuts.