IND v AUS 2020: "His calmness doesn't mean he is not aggressive'' - Sachin Tendulkar on Ajinkya Rahane

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar feels Ajinkya Rahane's calm demeanour from outside shouldn't be taken as less aggressive. Accoring to Tendulkar, every person reacts differently to various situations but ultimately they all work towards bringing glory to the country.

The limelight will be on India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane from the second Test after Virat Kohli's departure due to his paternity leave. Rahane has previously captained India against Australia in a Test in Dharmashala, and the Men in Blue emerged victorious in that game.

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, Tendulkar said-

''Ajinkya has led India earlier also, and his calmness doesn't mean he is not aggressive. Each person has his way of showing aggression. Someone who doesn't show aggression doesn't mean he's not aggressive.''

''Each person has his own way of reacting and responding to situations, but I can assure you everyone's destination is one; they've different routes to get there -- and that is how they can make India win. So, Ajinkya's would be a different style, different strategies. That is up to the team management - how they plan, how the pitch plays, and what our batting and bowling line-ups would be.'' Tendulkar added further.

The first six of the series comes off the bat of Ajinkya Rahane! The new ball isn't far away.#AUSvIND live: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY pic.twitter.com/fq4aBgkbTr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

Team India are on the back foot after suffering a humiliating loss in the Adelaide Test where they were bundled out for 36 in the second innings. Being a senior pro, Ajinkya Rahane will have to lead from the front in Melbourne and motivate his side after the demoralising loss in the first Test.

Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane will be under no pressure

Recently, even Sunil Gavaskar had his say on Rahane's captaincy. He felt the 32-year-old would do his job honestly.

''As far as his (Ajinkya Rahane's) captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure because he knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the 3 Test matches. He will do the job as honestly as he plays his cricket.'' said Gavaskar.