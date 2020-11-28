IND v AUS 2020: How can Australia jump to the top spot in the ICC World Cup Super League standings?

When Australia face India on Sunday in the second ODI, a victory is not only going to help them seal the three-match series but will also take them to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Australia are currently tied with England at 30 points but are ranked second based on the net run rate.

The first ODI against Australia was the only match India have played in the Super League and they are currently ranked sixth in the rankings.

Thirteen teams are part of the Super League, which includes the Netherlands in addition to the twelve full member nations. The top-seven teams in the points table at the end of the Super League in 2022 will automatically qualify for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup along with India, who are hosting the tournament.

The bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament for the last two berths in the World Cup.

Australia have the upper hand going into the second ODI

Australia made their highest-ever total against India in the first ODI on Friday and won the match by 66 runs to lead the series 1-0.

All the top-order batsmen made runs in the game, including hundreds from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. The only change that they could make for the second ODI will be a forced one.

Marcus Stoinis left the field left the field two balls into his seventh over after suffering a side strain. Later in the day, scans showed that he had a low-grade side strain. Australia are likely to bring in Cameron Green in case Stoinis does not recover in time for the game.

The second ODI will also be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the action moves to the Manuka Oval, Canberra for the third ODI and the first T20I.

