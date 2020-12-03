IND v AUS 2020: 'I was actually taken back with how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps,' says debutant Cameron Green

All-rounder Cameron Green realized his dream of representing Australia in international cricket last evening in Canberra. The rising star received his maiden ODI cap in the third game against the Indian cricket team and did a decent job with bat and ball.

Green could not take a wicket but bowled four good overs and returned with figures of 0/27. In the second innings, he batted at number five above Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey. The right-handed batsman aggregated 21 runs off 27 deliveries before losing his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav.

Generally, fans get to witness intense clashes between India and Australia on the cricket field. But Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul shared a few words with Cameron Green that the Perth Scorchers star did not expect.

"I was actually taken back with how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps. I think he asked me whether I was nervous or not and I just replied saying, 'Yeah, I was a little bit nervous.' He was like, 'Yeah, go well youngster' type of thing. So I was actually a bit taken back, I thought it would have been pretty opposite," Cameron Green said after the match.

Cameron Green reveals how Virat Kohli behaved when he came out to bat in the second innings

The home team was under pressure when Cameron Green received his first opportunity to bat for the country. Soon, Australia skipper Aaron Finch lost his wicket as well. Still, Green tried to play his natural game and hit a four and a six in his 27-ball knock.

Speaking of what opposition skipper Virat Kohli did during his stay out in the middle, Cameron Green continued:

"I think Virat was trying to be pretty loud at the time. Finchy tried to get under his skin with a couple of words. Yeah, I was a bit taken back with how nice that was, so I'll remember that forever."

Advertisement

ODI cap No.230, presented to Cameron Green! 🙌



Catch every ball of the third Dettol ODI live from 2:40pm AEDT on Foxtel, Kayo or ABC Radio! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SNAiVyVg9d — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 2, 2020

Cameron Green is also a part of the Australian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that commences on December 17.