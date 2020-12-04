IND v AUS 2020: 'Australia will win the T20I series as well' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Australia are likely to come out on top in the T20I series against India, just as they did in the recently concluded ODI format of the game.

He made this observation while previewing the first T20I between the two teams in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by picking Australia as the slight favourites in the T20I series starting today. He added that the team that wins the first match is likely to win the series as well.

"The balance is tilted towards Australia in the T20I series. I feel whichever team wins the first T20I, will win the series."

The renowned commentator observed that the first match is likely to be a closely contested affair. He pointed out that some of the Indian team regulars might not play the last two T20Is as they will be a part of the India A team for the practice match.

"The first match is 50-50, but India will not have the entire team from the second match. A few of the main players would have gone, they might be leaving the T20I matches to prepare for the Tests."

Aakash Chopra added that Australia would certainly be the favourites if the Indian team does not field their best XI in the last two T20Is.

"If that happens, the balance will tilt towards the Kangaroos."

Aakash Chopra believes Australia will win the T20I series

Aakash Chopra believes that Australia will win the T20I series to continue their dominance over the Indians.

"I feel Australia will win the T20I series as well. They have already won the ODIs by a 2-1 margin."

Aakash Chopra added that the Aaron Finch-led outfit will surely win the T20I series if they win the first match. Although he initially said that the team winning the first match would prevail in the series, he highlighted that the Aussies could bounce back even after a reversal in the first encounter.

"If Australia win the first match, they will win the series 100%. If Indian wins the first match, then 60% I still feel that Australia will win the series."

Aakash Chopra signed off by hoping that he is proven wrong and the Indian team comes up trumps.

"That is what I feel. I hope I am absolutely ridiculously wrong. If we win, we will celebrate else prepare for the Test matches."

India A is supposed to play a tour match against Australia A at Sydney from December 6, which is the day on which the second T20I will be staged.

Some of the Indian T20I team regulars including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami might prefer to play the warm-up match for the all-important Test series instead of the final two T20Is.