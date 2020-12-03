IND v AUS 2020: 'I have got a run-out in Test cricket even though I have not made my debut' - Shreyas Iyer

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer recently spoke about his unique achievement in Test cricket, where he has inflicted a run-out without having made his debut for the Indian team in the format.

He made this revelation to Ravichandran Ashwin in the recent edition of the latter's YouTube show 'DRS with Ash'.

Ashwin asked Shreyas Iyer about his Test aspirations, considering that the Mumbaikar has an unbelievable record in first-class cricket.

The latter acknowledged that his initial goal was to represent India in the longest format of the game and that he does have an excellent record in first-class cricket.

"Obviously. My first priority was to play Test cricket when I started playing cricket. And, my first-class record has been really amazing so far."

Shreyas Iyer added that he has always played an aggressive brand of cricket at domestic level and is awaiting an opportunity to display his prowess at the Test level.

"I always played attacking cricket in domestic but, yeah, I haven't got the opportunity."

Shreyas Iyer on having a run-out to his name in Test cricket without having made his debut

Shreyas Iyer was a substitute fielder in the Dharamsala Test against Australia in 2017

Shreyas Iyer recalled that he was in the national reckoning back in 2017 but could not make his debut. He revealed that he inflicted a run-out in Test cricket despite having not made his debut in the whites.

"I was there in 2017 itself. But I have got one run out. Even I didn't make a debut. But still I got a run out. So that's like an achievement for me."

Shreyas Iyer added that he achieved this distinction in the Dharamsala Test against Australia. The Mumbai batsman had been called up as a replacement for Virat Kohli for the match, in which Ashwin was also playing.

"This was against Australia in Dharamshala. You were also there. Virat had this shoulder issue and I had come as a replacement."

Ashwin asked the Delhi Capitals skipper if he had been included in the Indian squad after having played a big knock in one of the practice games against the Aussies. Shreyas Iyer concurred that a double hundred against the same opposition had earned him a call-up.

"Yes, double hundred, yeah."

Shreyas Iyer ran out Steve O'Keefe as a substitute fielder in Australia's first innings of the Dharamsala Test of 2017. The Indian team went on to win the Test match by 8 wickets and clinch the series by a 2-1 scoreline.