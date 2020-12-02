IND v AUS 2020: 'I couldn't sleep when I dropped the catch in the last match' - Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that he was unable to sleep after putting down the catch of Marnus Labuschagne in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia.

He made this disclosure during a post-match interview with the Sony Sports network after the final ODI of the India-Australia series.

Ravindra Jadeja was asked about the special privilege given to him by Virat Kohli to bowl his overs in one stretch, while the other bowlers were made to bowl in three to four spells.

He responded that the intention is to get through as many overs in the second powerplay, considering the restriction of having five fielders in the 30-yard circle.

"It is only that however many overs I can bowl in the middle overs, it is good. Because of the restriction of five fielders, it is very crucial as the batsmen come at the end and try to play the big shots."

Ravindra Jadeja added that apart from keeping the runs in check, he is also on the lookout for a couple of wickets.

"So as many overs I can bowl in the middle overs without giving runs, it is good for the team and try to take one or two wickets."

He reiterated that the aim was to bowl in tight areas after the mauling all the bowlers received in the first couple of matches.

"So my main aim is not to give too many runs because we saw in the first two matches that all the bowlers were conceding runs. So I was trying to bowl tight from one end, which will be good for the team."

Ravindra Jadeja on the exceptional catch he took to dismiss Cameron Green

Ravindra Jadeja made amends for dropping a sitter in the last match

Ravindra Jadeja was also asked if he felt relieved after taking an outstanding catch off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, keeping in mind the somewhat indifferent performances from him on the field in the last couple of matches.

The athletic fielder responded that he was unable to sleep post the last match, with the images of the dropped catch haunting him.

"Absolutely, when I dropped the catch in the last match, I couldn't sleep only. The catch was coming in front of me as soon as I closed my eyes."

Ravindra Jadeja signed off by stating that he made up his mind to attack the ball whenever he was presented with a half-chance on the field in today's encounter.

"I had thought today that if there is a 50-50 situation, I will go for the catch because if I don't go for the catch, then I feel I am not giving my 100%."

Ravindra Jadeja put down a sitter off Marnus Labuschagne's bat at long-off in the second ODI against Australia. He made amends for it in today's match with a superb diving catch at deep square leg to get rid of a dangerous looking Cameron Green.

