IND v AUS 2020: 'I am sure Ravichandran Ashwin will have a very good Test series,' states Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has backed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to play a crucial role for them in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 34-year-old has been an important part of the Men in Blue in red-ball cricket, especially in home conditions.

However, away from home, Ravindra Jadeja has been India's first-choice spinner of late. His consistency with the ball and ability to score crucial runs down the order has kept Ashwin out of India's playing XI in overseas conditions.

Moreover, Ashwin's numbers Down Under aren't that encouraging either. He has picked up just 27 wickets from seven Tests in Australia and hasn't bagged even a single five-wicket haul.

But with Jadeja in doubt to play the first Test due to a hamstring injury and concussion blow, Ajinkya Rahane feels Ashwin's experience will be of paramount importance to the Indian team.

Rahane believes Ashwin will not only be important as a spinner, but also with the bat as scoring four Test centuries is no mean feat.

"See Ashwin's role will be very important. We all know that he is an experienced bowler. He has got variety in his bowling. So his role for us as a bowler and also as a batsman will be really important. I am sure Ashwin will have a very good series and it will be really good for us, " Ajinkya Rahane said in the pre-series video conference.

Ajinkya Rahane has his say on India's opening combination for the first Test

Who will partner Mayank Agarwal in the first Test still remains to be seen

Mayank Agarwal looks to be a certain starter for the Men in Blue in the first Test at the top of the order. However, with Rohit Sharma likely to be available only for the last two Tests, who partners Agarwal to open the innings remains to be seen.

Ajinkya Rahane stressed that India have many equally capable players such as Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill etc. who can open alongside Agarwal.

However, he revealed that there were still some discussions to be made with the team management in order to decide the side's final opening combination.

"See everyone is equally good. We have still not decided yet what our combination is going to be. So we will sit tomorrow and see what out combination will be. Whoever plays, everyone is equally talented. Whoever plays, they can win the match for us. So it is all about trusting our players and whoever plays in that first Test match from there we take on," Ajinkya Rahane asserted.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide from December 17 and will be a Day-Night encounter.

Ajinkya Rahane understands the importance of starting well in the Test series, as the Australians will be a tough side to beat in their own den.