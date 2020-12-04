IND v AUS 2020: I thought at some stage Virat Kohli will burn out, states VVS Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has been amazed by the level of intensity Indian skipper Virat Kohli displays after so many years of competitive cricket. He had felt that Kohli was bound to run out of steam at some stage.

However, the 32-year-old has been at his best more often than not, and recently became the fastest batsman in history to reach 12,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in 242 innings, 58 less than Sachin Tendulkar in second place.

"I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he's on the cricket field is unbelievable, because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding," VVS Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Virat Kohli relishes pressure, and that gets the best out of him: VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli has 43 ODI hundreds to his name, with 26 of them coming in run-chases

Virat Kohli has an unbelievable 70 international hundreds to his name already, with 43 of them coming in ODI cricket. 26 out of his 43 ODI hundreds have come in run-chases, a staggering number which shows how much he thrives under scoreboard pressure.

VVS Laxman has been highly impressed with Virat Kohli's ability to score runs under pressure and believes that he will shatter many more records before hanging up his boots.

"If you see his one-day record how many hundreds did he get while chasing and then you know that you've got a target to achieve, there's always a scoreboard pressure on him, but he relishes pressure, he relishes responsibility and that's what gets the best out of him," said VVS Laxman.

After India beat Australia in the third ODI at Canberra by 13 runs, they will want to take the winning momentum into the T20I series. The first T20I between the two nations will be played on December 4 at Canberra.