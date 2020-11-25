Australia's ace paceman Mitchell Starc, over the years, has given many a batsman around the world a lot of things to think about when he has got the ball in hand. Mitchell Starc is a big threat even while he is bowling, in the nets, to his own teammates. This time, it was Aussie wicket-keeper batsman, Matthew Wade, at the receiving end of some fiery bowling from Starc.

Wade was given a scenario in which he had to get 13 runs off the last over against a fired-up Mitchell Starc, and the Tasmanian fell short by 3 runs in the end.

Wade was asked by reporters at the end of the session to relive the battle in the nets, and he said,

"I think we needed 13 off the last over and Starcy(Mitchell Starc) was bowling so that's good, you've got the best finisher in the world bowling the last over"

Matthew Wade is on strike, Mitchell Starc has the ball and the coach has just yelled out 'Final over, 13 to win...'

Wade also spoke about the tactics he used to try and achieve the target,

"Got it down to the last couple of balls. I went to lap him second last ball and it was a wide and i just gave him one because I knew that workloads these days. they can't bowl anymore balls."

Wade admitted, with a smile on his face, that it is not often that one walks away from Starc with a victory.

"And then he hit what Starcy does, which is an inswinging yorker last ball, I needed four to win. I chunked it out to point for one and walked off losing which will happen more times than not off Starcy."

Mitchell Starc will be a massive threat for India throughout the tour

After rain yesterday, the Aussies have their first hit at the SCG ahead of Friday's first ODI

Mitchell Starc is one of the key members of Australia's potent pace attack, and the Indians will have to negotiate him well to emerge on the right side of the results. The left-arm pacer is an equal threat with the new ball and the old ball, making him one of the premium fast bowlers in world cricket at the moment.

Mitchell Starc will spearhead the Aussie pace attack in the ODI series that kicks off in a couple of days with the first match at Sydney on November 27. The series will catch the attention of fans across the globe as there is expected to be some high-quality cricket to be played out over the next two months.