IND v AUS 2020: 'India need to remember that they were ahead for two days in the Test' - Gautam Gambhir

Former captain Gautam Gambhir has opined that India need to go into the Boxing Day Test with a positive outlook as they were in the ascendancy on the first two days at Adelaide.

He made this observation while talking about the road ahead for the Indian team in the recent episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Gautam Gambhir was asked how India should forget the nightmarish episode of Adelaide and move forward to Melbourne. He responded the team will have to do that as the series is very much alive and they have everything to play for.

"They will have to forget that because three Test matches are still left. And it is not that you are 3-0 down and you are looking to come back in the fourth Test, which is very difficult."

Gautam Gambhir suggested the Indian team to remember they were ahead of the Aussies for the majority of the pink-ball Test and were just blown away in one session.

"It is okay you lost the first Test match and were all out for 36, which is an embarrassment and the players will be feeling about that. But you need to remember that you were ahead for two days in the Test match. You were ahead in the Test match when the third day had started as well."

Gautam Gambhir believes their potent bowling attack can help India stage a comeback

Gautam Gambhir highlighted India has the attack to take twenty Australian wickets

Gautam Gambhir pointed out India took the first-innings lead at Adelaide and have the bowlers to skittle the Aussies cheaply.

Advertisement

"You took a lead of 50 runs. You have got the bowlers who can get Australia all out. Probably a lot of the teams that went to Australia previously, they did not have the bowlers who could take 20 Australian wickets."

The southpaw added that Australia is unlikely to prepare bowler-friendly pitches with India having the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in their lineup.

"But you have those type of bowlers, so Australia will also get rattled by that. So, Australia will not give too spicy wickets because they know Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ashwin can take their twenty wickets."

Gautam Gambhir signed off by hoping the Indian batters do not put undue pressure on themselves by looking for a huge score, but target a decent enough total that can help their bowlers put pressure on the Aussies.

"If you think about scoring 350-400 runs, then you will always keep yourself under pressure. You think about scoring 200-250 runs and give your bowlers runs on the board. Even if you give 250, you will remain in the game."

The Indian bowling attack has certainly shown marked improvement in the last few years. But the absence of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami will hurt them badly, with Bumrah and Ashwin required to take the responsibility of leading the attack.

With the Indian batting also depleted due to the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Melbourne Test, it will require a concerted effort from the entire team to put it across the Kangaroos.