IND v AUS 2020: 'India will feel the pinch of Virat Kohli's absence in the Test series,' states Ashish Nehra

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes the Men in Blue will dearly miss the presence of skipper Virat Kohli for the majority of the Test series. The 32-year-old will be heading back to India after the first Test, as he is awaiting the birth of his first child.

Virat Kohli has been India's best batsman over the past decade by far, managing to score heaps of runs all over the world. However, he always has been at his best while facing Australia, especially in their own den.

In the 12 Tests that Virat Kohli has played Down Under, he has scored 1274 runs at an outstanding average of 55.39 with six centuries to his name.

Although India has enough depth in their batting with the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill etc., Ashish Nehra reckons the quality that Kohli brings to the table as a batsman will be irreplaceable.

"Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after the first Test. The way he has scored runs in Australia and been in the face of the opposition will be missed. When you travel to Australia, their team also plays in a similar way and so you need players like these in such times. The Indian team will thus feel the pinch of Virat Kohli's absence, " Ashish Nehra told Cricbuzz in a video.

India will also miss the experience of Ishant Sharma: Ashish Nehra

Ishant Sharma

If Kohli's absence will weaken the Indian batting, Ashish Nehra feels the bowling will also be slightly affected due to the absence of the experienced Ishant Sharma.

Since the tall fast bowler has already toured Australia four times, Ashish Nehra believes Ishant's experience of bowling in Australian conditions would have been very handy for the Men in Blue.

"India will also miss the services of Ishant Sharma because of the way he has bowled in the past couple of years in England, South Africa, especially against left-handers. He has played an ample amount of Test matches and has a lot of experience and knows exactly how to bowl in different conditions," Ashish Nehra asserted.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at Adelaide and will be a Day-Night encounter.

With two of India's premier Test players in Kohli and Ishant absent, the Men in Blue will have an uphill task of winning their second consecutive Test series Down Under.