IND v AUS 2020: 'India will have to think differently and work hard if they are to beat Australia in the Test series,' says RP Singh

India's tour of Australia is set to begin from November 27 with the three-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is. However, it is the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy that both teams would have set their eyes on.

While skipper Virat Kohli is available for the limited-overs leg of the tour, he will be heading back to India after the first Test at Adelaide to attend the birth of his child.

In addition to this, India are also likely to miss the services of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma for the first two Tests at least.

Former India fast bowler RP Singh believes that although the Men in Blue are better placed to win the limited-overs series than Australia, it is the longest format of the game where the Aussies will pose a stronger test.

He was of the opinion that India will have to work hard and think outside the box to win their second consecutive Test series Down Under.

"In T20Is and ODIs, I don't think there is a probability of Australia winning. Our team is doing very well, and we are far ahead of Australia in these two formats. But India will get a fight in the Test series. It is a different format and we will have to work hard and differently," RP Singh told IANS.

India is a much better balanced team than Australia: RP Singh

RP Singh thinks India's Test batting unit is stronger than that of Australia

Despite the absence of their talisman Kohli for the majority of the Test series, RP Singh stressed that the chances of India winning are higher.

He believes that although both sides are equally strong in their bowling departments, India are slightly better in their batting.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are experienced players in Australian conditions, while KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in great form at the moment.

RP Singh thinks that the Men in Blue have a better balance to their side, also considering their bench strength.

"The chances of India winning are higher than Australia's, but it will be an equal fight. I think the bowling departments of both teams are equal, as Australia have pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. But I think India has the upper hand in batting department," RP Singh opined.

"Our bowling department, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, is very good and it will surely surprise the Australians. Even our bench is very good. And if you look at the team balance, India is a much better balanced team," he further added.

The first of the four Tests between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide from December 17 and will be a Day-Night encounter.