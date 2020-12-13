IND v AUS 2020: KL Rahul will be the perfect No.6 in Tests for India, reckons Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg believes KL Rahul can be the perfect No.6 batsman for India in Tests. In the five Tests that Rahul has played in Australia, he has scored only 187 runs at a modest average of 20.77.

However, the 28-year-old has been in some scintillating form in white-ball cricket over the past 12 months. Thus, Brad Hogg feels KL Rahul deserves a second chance to prove himself in Test cricket and can be an ideal No.6 for India.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to head back to India after the first Test for his first child's birth. Hogg suggested that India stick with Rahul at No.6 and replace Kohli with Shubman Gill at No.4.

He did not clearly mention whether he wanted Rahul to be India's wicketkeeper in Tests or if he should replace Hanuma Vihari in the line-up. The 27-year-old just scored a hundred in the pink-ball practice game against Australia A. Thus, it would be unfair for him to be replaced by Rahul.

"I think KL Rahul should be given a chance. The last time that he came over to Australia, he didn't do well. He is confident, he is rearing to go, and I think he will be the perfect No.6 for India. When Virat Kohli goes, you keep KL Rahul at No.6 and put Shubman Gill at No.4," Brad Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Brad Hogg predicts Australia will win the Test series 2-1

Brad Hogg believes Australia have an advantage in Virat Kohli's absence.

Brad Hogg thinks the absence of Virat Kohli will create a huge void in the Indian batting line-up. Adding to this, he stated Australia have more experience of playing with the pink ball compared to India.

Brisbane too has been a happy hunting ground for the hosts. Thus, the 49-year-old reckons Australia might win both the pink-ball Test at Adelaide and the Brisbane Test.

"I think no Kohli puts a lot of pressure on this Indian series. He is the stalwart at No.4. He has such a great record. I think it is going to be a big hole to fill. The reason why I think Australia are going to win 2-1 is because they have got the advantage with the pink-ball. Brisbane is a huge advantage as well," Brad Hogg predicted.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at Adelaide. Both teams will be looking to start the series on a winning note and take that much-needed momentum into the rest of the series.