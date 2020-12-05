IND v AUS 2020: 'Let's be honest, it is a serious issue' - Aakash Chopra on complaints about Ravindra Jadeja being replaced by Chahal

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that head injuries are a serious issue and that people cannot complain about Ravindra Jadeja being substituted by Yuzvendra Chahal without knowing the gravity of the situation.

He made this observation while talking about the concussion rules that were applied for the incident in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While explaining the concussion rules, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the Indian physio and doctor should have examined Ravindra Jadeja the moment he got hit on the head, which did not happen.

"The rule says that if you are hit on the head by the ball the concussion protocols take over. Which means as soon as someone is hit on the head, the team physio, medical doctors should go in and check the player's helmet and examine his head and then only the game should move forward. Which did not happen, which was one wrong."

The reputed commentator observed that Ravindra Jadeja continued to bat after the blow to the head. The all-rounder was then advised not to take any further part in the game by the team doctor in the innings break.

"Jaddu continues to play and hits one or two shots but once he goes to the dressing room, he complains of dizziness, giddiness and the team doctor advises him not to go back to the field as he does not want to take a chance."

Aakash Chopra on the complaints about Ravindra Jadeja being replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal took the field as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra reiterated that head injuries are a serious issue, and that people cannot complain about Ravindra Jadeja being replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal without being fully aware of the former's condition.

"A lot of people have been saying that he faced few balls after getting hit and no one came at that moment. Let's be honest, it is a serious issue. When you don't know how bad his situation is, how much pain he had or how much giddiness he was having, let's not comment."

Jadeja to bat. Chahal to bowl. Best of both worlds. 😇🥳



On a much serious note—hope Jadeja is okay. Concussions must never be taken too lightly. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 4, 2020

The former KKR player observed that while Ravindra Jadeja's hamstring injury was clearly evident, concussion protocols had to be followed once he got hit on the head.

"The hamstring injury was genuine and was visible but the story changes entirely when you get hit on the head."

He explained that the Indian team had to bring a concussion substitute who would play a similar sort of role that Ravindra Jadeja would have played during the Australian run-chase.

"When the talk comes about the concussion substitute, it has to be a like-for-like replacement for the remainder of the match. If he had been hit while fielding in the first innings, then someone capable of batting like Jaddu would have come."

The 43-year-old pointed out that it is almost impossible to get an exact replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. He highlighted that it was the match referee's decision if Chahal would serve as a like-for-like replacement during the Indian bowling effort.

"You cannot get a bowler who bowls like Jaddu, so you make a request for a spinner to the match referee. It was his discretion if he agrees that Chahal is like Jaddu or doesn't. Or he may say that he is not even convinced by your injury."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that David Boon, himself a former Aussie cricketer and the match referee for yesterday's encounter, agreed with the Indian doctor's opinion and found Chahal to be a suitable replacement.

"That's a chance you want to take or you don't want to take. David Boon is Australian and is the match referee. He says that he is convinced with what the team doctor has said and allows Chahal to play."

Ravindra Jadeja top-edged a pull shot onto his head in the last over of the Indian batting innings. A lot of hue and cry surrounded him being substituted by Yuzvendra Chahal. The left-hander was already in discomfort due to a hamstring injury which might have made it difficult for him to take the field and bowl his quota of overs.