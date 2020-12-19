Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are among the top Indian batsmen in Test cricket. In the recently concluded match against Australia, Kohli put in a much better performance than his deputy.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out the flaw in Ajinkya Rahane's technique as the reason for the batsman's poor performance. He explained the difference between Rahane and Virat Kohli's batting styles on Sony Sports Network.

“Ajinkya Rahane is interesting. Look at his front foot. He wants to get forward, the confusion is in the length. Virat Kohli commits himself forward, and Rahane wants to get forward. You are sort of putting your bat there and hoping the ball touches the bat,” Manjrekar said after the game.

Virat Kohli scored 74 runs off 180 deliveries in the first innings. Unfortunately, he got run out at a crucial point of the game. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane put up 42 runs in the first innings but followed it up with a duck in the second.

India was down to 15/4 when Ajinkya Rahane came out to bat in the second innings. He nicked the fourth ball he faced straight into Tim Paine's gloves. Manjrekar felt Rahane should have batted with more responsibility.

“Having said that, Ajinkya Rahane has almost 80 (66) Tests now under his belt. If at all, there is a batsman that India want in a situation like this, you have got to expect more from Rahane in situations like this. More than people like Hanuma Vihari, for example,” Sanjay continued.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian cricket team in Virat Kohli's absence

Virat Kohli will return home to India on paternal leave soon. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the Boxing Day Test match. It will be interesting to see if Rahane can maintain his 100% win record as Indian Test captain.

It was a bad day today no doubt but remember it's a 4 match series. We have bounced back in past and this team can do that too. #INDvAUS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 19, 2020

There may be some other changes in the Indian match squad because of Virat Kohli's departure as well. The Indian cricket fraternity expects the visitors to bounce back at MCG.