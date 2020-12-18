IND v AUS 2020: 'Might be missing in next Test'- Zaheer Khan feels Prithvi Shaw will not get more chances

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has weighed in on Prithvi Shaw's chances of playing the next Test against Australia. He believes the 21-year-old will find it difficult to retain his place in the playing XI.

Prithvi Shaw failed in back-to-back innings in the first Test in Adelaide and managed scores of 0 & 4. Zaheer Khan also felt the opposition has figured out Shaw's weakness. The former Indian seamer said:

''Well, I think, It works in your favour when you are getting runs. It can look bad when you are getting out. It's equally difficult when someone figures it out. That's what international cricket is all about. Everyone is just waiting to figure you out, find out your weaknesses and just attack. That's what is happening with Prithvi Shaw at the moment.'

"I completely agree with you that he might be missing in this (next) Test match. I mean, the remaining of the series looks like it's going to be difficult for him to make that his spot. There was some speculation that he might not be starting the series,'' Zaheer Khan added.

Prithvi Shaw's selection for the first Test raised some eyebrows. Shubman Gill impressed in the warm-up game against Australia A and KL Rahul was also a contender to open the innings. However, the Indian team management went with Shaw for the day-night Test.

Prithvi Shaw's poor outing in the first Test

Prithvi Shaw has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in this Test. He dropped a simple catch of Marnus Labuschagne when he was on 12. The Australian batsman went on to score 47 after that reprieve.

More than the lack of runs, the manner of the dismissals is worrying for Prithvi Shaw. As Zaheer Khan pointed out, the opposition seemed to have figured him out. Until Shaw irons out his technical flaws, he will continue to struggle at the international level.