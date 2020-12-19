IND v AUS 2020: Mohammed Shami ruled out for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Only hours after suffering one of the most humiliating Test defeats in their history, Team India were dealt with yet another blow. One of their premier fast bowlers —Mohammed Shami — was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series after fracturing his right arm.

The 30-year-old hurt himself while trying to play a short ball by Pat Cummins. Mohammed Shami tried to tackle the short ball, but the ball missed the fleshy part of his right arm and hit him flush on the bone. His arm was later strapped and he tried to continue batting. However, he had to be taken off the field as he was in too much pain.

Another Big Blow for India !!!



Mohammad Shami out of Australia test series with fractured arm. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gvoCBCzmwv — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) December 19, 2020

Mohammed Shami's injury ended Team India's horrible batting display

Virat Kohli walks after being dismissed in the second innings

Mohammed Shami getting retired hurt brought an end to probably the worst batting performance by Team India in Test history. Having bowled out Australia for 191 in their first innings, the Men in Blue had a handy lead of 53 runs going into the second innings.

Although they lost Prithvi Shaw overnight, Team India were hopeful that the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari would score the bulk of the runs and help post a challenging total for the Aussies. However, the Men in Blue suffered an almighty collapse and were bundled out for just 36 runs.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled an impeccable line and length and the Indian batsmen just couldn't handle their class. Hazlewood was the chief destroyer, with unbelievable figures of 5-8.

The target of 90 runs was never going to be challenging enough for the Aussies, and they won the first Test comfortably by eight wickets. With this, they kept their hundred percent win record in pink ball Tests intact, having won all eight that they have played so far.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back to India to attend the birth of his first child. While his absence will surely have an impact on the Indian batting, the bowling too will be equally affected with the departure of Mohammed Shami.

Advertisement

While Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class pacer, Umesh Yadav has been inconsistent. Whoever the third pacer will be in the next Test will have to step up in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Team India will have to get over this humiliating defeat. They will have to try and gather some courage to make a comeback in this series.