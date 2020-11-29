IND v AUS 2020: Moises Henriques takes a screamer to dismiss Virat Kohli for 89 [Watch]

The Indian cricket team suffered their second consecutive defeat on the Australian tour as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Just as they did in the first game, the home team put up a massive score on the board and won the game by a significant margin. All-rounder Moises Henriques played a vital role in Australia's win.

The Portuguese-origin player earned a place in the Australian playing XI for the first time since 2017. He could not do much with the bat, but Moises Henriques troubled the visitors considerably in the second innings. The all-rounder bowled a tidy spell of 1/34 in seven overs and took a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli.

The Indian cricket team skipper was cruising towards his 71st international ton when he pulled a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood straight to Moises Henriques, who was standing in the mid-wicket region. Kohli departed after scoring 89 runs off 87 deliveries.

Moises Henriques had broken the partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

As mentioned earlier, Moises Henriques played a vital role in Australia's second win. Midway through the Indian innings, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were tormenting the Aussie bowlers. The duo added 97 runs for the third wicket before Henriques broke the stand.

The medium-pacer scalped Shreyas Iyer and shifted the momentum in Australia's favor once more. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli tried their best to avoid a series defeat, but their half-centuries could not take the team over the line.

Eventually, Pat Cummins' double burst sealed the deal for the Aaron Finch-led outfit as they avenged their ODI series defeat they suffered to India earlier this year. The two teams now will travel to Canberra as the Manuka Oval will host the series' final game.