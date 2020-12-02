IND v AUS 2020: 'MS Dhoni tells me that if we take the match to the end, a lot of runs can come in the last few overs' - Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed that the advice he has received from MS Dhoni over the years stood him in good stead during his match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya in the third ODI against Australia.

He made this observation during a post-match interview with the Sony Sports network.

Ravindra Jadeja was asked if the Indian team is relieved to have finally won an ODI after a long time. He responded that they are certainly elated to have defeated a strong Aussie lineup in their own backyard.

"It feels very good to come to Australia and beat them. There is no greater happiness than that because they are a very strong team in their home conditions."

While acknowledging that the Indian team came up short in the first couple of ODIs, Ravindra Jadeja expressed hope that this win will help them gain momentum before the upcoming T20I series and the Test matches.

"We may not have done that well in the first two matches but at least we won a game and we will continue the momentum to the T20Is and after that whichever matches we play."

Virender Sehwag asked Ravindra Jadeja if he will ask Virat Kohli for a promotion in the batting order after the knock he played today.

While observing that batting higher up the order would certainly allow him to play more substantial knocks, the left-hander stated that he is happy to contribute in whichever role is assigned to him.

"Definitely, I will get the time to play the long innings but I want to perform in whatever position the team wants me in, just like the winning knock I played today."

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja on MS Dhoni's influence on his batting

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya shared an unbroken partnership of 150 runs

Sehwag further asked Ravindra Jadeja if he had in mind how MS Dhoni would have approached the game during his knock against Australia.

The southpaw has spent a considerable amount of time playing alongside Dhoni for Team India and the Chennai Super Kings. He replied that the former Indian captain always followed the approach of getting his eye in before launching an attack on the opposition bowlers.

"Absolutely, Mahi Bhai has played for such a long time for India and Chennai and he has a set pattern that he tries to build a partnership with whichever batsman is playing and once he gets set, he looks to play the big shots."

Ravindra Jadeja added that MS Dhoni has always advised him to take the match deep and then go after the bowling in the last few overs of the innings.

"So in my opinion, looking at him batting so many times in such situations and I have played with him as well. He tells me that if we take the match to the end, then a lot of runs can come in the last four to five overs."

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja signed off by observing that he and Hardik Pandya followed the same approach in the third ODI against Australia.

"So, it was the same situation today and that is what we tried, Hardik and I were talking that we can take a chance in the last five overs as one side was short, so that was the plan."

Ravindra Jadeja walked in to bat with the Indian team struggling at a score of 152/5 at the end of 32 overs. The Saurashtra all-rounder first stabilised the innings along with Hardik Pandya before the duo launched an all-out attack on the Aussie bowlers, with 76 runs coming off the last five overs.