IND v AUS 2020: 'Pretty sure next time in the IPL auction, most of the teams will look for Glenn Maxwell,' states Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be a hot property in the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

Maxwell had a very poor IPL 2020 campaign for the Kings XI Punjab, scoring just 108 runs from 13 matches and failing to hit even a single six.

However, he has managed to turn his fortunes around for Australia in the three ODIs against India, scoring 167 runs and hitting 12 fours and 11 huge sixes.

He is in red hot form now and Vaughan believes that there is no white-ball team in the world that wouldn't want to have the 32-year-old in their ranks.

“I don’t think there is any white-ball team in the world that wouldn’t want Maxwell. I’m pretty sure next time in the IPL auction, most of the teams will look for Maxwell. Look what Australia have done, they have found the right place for him – at no. 7, and I don’t think they’ll move him too much unless obviously, they get off to the fliers,” Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“I think they have found his role in the last 15 overs. They feel that’s when he is at his best when he can go out there and pretty much go from ball one. That’s when is he is having his most effects,” he further added.

Glenn Maxwell has found his mojo for the Australian one-day side: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan thinks that Australia have found the perfect spot for Glenn Maxwell and that is at No.7

Glenn Maxwell has tried to fit into the Australian playing XI in many different roles, especially in the ODIs. But Michael Vaughan believes that No.7 is the perfect spot for him as he has shown his best form when he has to start hitting from ball one.

He believes Maxwell has found his real purpose playing for Australia in ODIs and that is to give them strong finishes towards the end with the bat.

Thus, Vaughan was of the opinion that Glenn Maxwell will now enjoy his new role for Australia in the coming few years.

“As I said there is no team in the world that wouldn’t want Glenn Maxwell with what he brings all around. His love for the game and I don’t see people realizing how much of cricket tragic he is. He absolutely idealizes and adores the game. Now he has found his mojo for the Aussie one-day side. I feel he is going to have a consistent time over the next couple of years for Australia,” Michael Vaughan said.

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia will be played at Canberra on December 4. Glenn Maxwell will be hopeful of replicating his ODI form into the T20Is as well and help the Aussies win the T20I series.