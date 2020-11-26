The Indian cricket team will don a retro kit in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Shikhar Dhawan and T Natarajan recently shared photographs of themselves wearing the jersey. Now a 'pumped up' Shreyas Iyer has uploaded a couple of pictures in the new kit on social media.

"Couldn't be more pumped up to be back representing my country! We're in this together," Shreyas Iyer captioned the Facebook post.

Shreyas Iyer, like the rest of the Indian squad, has been away from international cricket since March. The Men in Blue were set to play a home ODI series against South Africa before the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

After cricketing activities resumed, the Indian stars moved to the United Arab Emirates, where they participated in IPL 2020. Now, the squad has arrived in Sydney and is practicing hard ahead of the first ODI against Australia, on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer has solved India's middle-order woes

The Indian cricket team has found a reliable middle-order option in Shreyas Iyer this year. The right-handed batsman has played six ODIs for the nation, scoring 272 runs at a brilliant average of 54.40. Notably, the Delhi Capitals captain has scored at a strike rate of 94.44.

With Rohit Sharma unavailable to play against Australia, KL Rahul would likely open the innings in the limited-overs series. Rahul was backing up Shreyas Iyer at number five during the New Zealand tour. But as the wicket-keeper batsman will bat up the order against Australia, Iyer will have the responsibility of anchoring the innings.

The 25-year-old has not played an ODI in Australian conditions before. Since he had an excellent series against New Zealand earlier this year, fans expect him to continue his magnificent form batting at number four. The first one-dayer between India and Australia will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.