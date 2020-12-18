IND v AUS 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin dominates Day 2, Session 2; Australian hopes pinned on Marnus Labuschagne

Ravichandran Ashwin’s spirited spell evoked memories of the 2018-19 tour as India took control in the second session on Day Two in the Adelaide Test. Australia were left reeling at 92 for five with Marnus Labuschagne (46*) riding his luck and batting alongside Australian captain Tim Paine (9*).

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets in the first innings of the Adelaide Test of 2018-19, after India had managed only 244. Introduced in the 27th over, Ashwin dominated the session with the wickets of Steve Smith, Travis Head and debutant Cameron Green.

The highlight of the session was Smith’s wicket in the off-spinner’s very first over. Ravichandran Ashwin set up Smith with two off-spinning deliveries before getting one to straighten. The ball skid, and kissed the outside edge of Smith’s willow en route to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Smith, who averages over 84 against India, fell for a 29-ball 1. This happened three balls after a mix-up in the middle almost had Smith run out.

Travis Head’s (7) stay at the crease lasted only 20 balls. The left-hander was beaten by Ashwin’s flight and popped it straight back to the bowler.

Debutant Cameron Green was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin just when he started to look settled

Debutant Cameron Green displayed better footwork than most of his colleagues. Just when he began to look settled, Ashwin beat him with extra bounce, getting him to pull one to midwicket. Virat Kohli took an excellent catch, leaping to his right.

Labuschagne, who survived an edge and a dropped catch in the first session, continued to live dangerously. He got another life after Prithvi Shaw dropped him near square leg off the bowling of Bumrah.

He was also adjudged caught behind by umpire Paul Reiffel, but Australia rightly challenged the decision. Labuschagne remains Australia’s best hope as Australia continue with one of their slowest Test innings in recent times.

Earlier in the day, India only managed 11 runs in the first session. However, Bumrah dismissed the openers in the session to bring India back into the Test.

Brief scores

India 244 (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 74, Ajinkya Rahane 42; Mitchell Starc 4 for 53, Pat Cummins 3 for 48) lead Australia 92 for 5 (Marnus Labuschagne 42*; Ravichandran Ashwin 3 for 27, Jasprit Bumrah 2 for 21) by 152 runs