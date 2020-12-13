IND v AUS 2020: 'Rishabh Pant reminds you of Adam Gilchrist' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rishabh Pant reminds one of Adam Gilchrist because of his game-changing abilities. He made this observation while talking about the dashing batsman's enterprising knock against Australia A in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by naming Rishabh Pant as his player of the day, and said that the southpaw pipped Hanuma Vihari to the post. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batsman demolished the Australia A attack on the second day of the encounter.

"The player of the day, although I wanted to keep Hanuma Vihari, but I have changed it to Rishabh Pant. Because if you destroy the opposition like this at the end. This is the quality that this guy has."

The reputed commentator even compared Rishabh Pant to Aussie great Adam Gilchrist, although he acknowledged that this is just the start of the former's career.

"He is like the Adam Gilchrist. Obviously Adam Gilchrist has achieved a lot but Rishabh Pant's story has just started. But when he plays, he reminds you of him, it feels like he can reach close to him."

Aakash Chopra reasoned the Delhi Capitals player can alter the state of the game in no time.

"Because if he comes in the lower order and changes the game in a single session, that ability is there in Rishabh Pant."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on the pressure on Rishabh Pant when he walked in to bat

Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten century on Day 2 of the warm-up match

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rishabh Pant would have been under intense pressure when he came to bat. The southpaw had not played the first practice match and was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of this encounter.

"He was under a lot of pressure, he had not scored in the last innings and this was his last chance. He had not even played the first warm-up match."

The former KKR player pointed out that Rishabh Pant gave ample proof of his destructive abilities while accelerating to his century in the last session of play.

"The last 30 to 45 minutes of the final session was completely dominated by Rishabh Pant. He made everyone aware of his amazing capabilities. The question was whether he will even attempt to score a hundred but he did that as well."

The 43-year-old particularly lauded Rishabh Pant's ability to hit the towering sixes into the stands.

"He converts the seats in the stadium into fielders and made the fielders as spectators. The destructive Rishabh Pant is back."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing it would be a tough call for the Indian team management to choose between Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha as the wicket-keeper for the first Test.

"The big question will be if India will stick with him or go to Wriddhiman Saha. But one thing is for sure, with this hundred, whether you play him or not, he will be an overhauling thought and you can't really discard him. He has been that good."

Rishabh Pant blitzed an unbeaten 103 off just 73 deliveries on the second day of the warm-up match between India and Australia A. The swashbuckling batsman smashed four boundaries and a six in the final over of the day to bring up his century.

This exhilarating knock should definitely make him the favourite for the wicket-keeper's spot in the Indian team for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.