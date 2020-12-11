IND v AUS 2020: Rohit Sharma passes fitness Test, likely to board flight to Australia

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been declared fit for international cricket by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The 33-year-old had sustained a hamstring injury during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After having missed a few games for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit decided to make a comeback towards the end of the league phase of IPL 2020. He made a significant contribution in the final and helped MI win their fifth IPL title.

Rohit Sharma was not named initially in any of India's squads for the tour of Australia

Rohit Sharma was not fully fit and thus was ignored initially by the selectors for the tour of Australia

Since Rohit was not fully fit, he was not named in the initial Indian squads for the tour of Australia. But later, Rohit Sharma was added to the Test squad and was advised to go to the NCA and get fully fit in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the BCCI said in a release on November 9.

Rohit then reached the NCA and began his rehabilitation on November 19. But he couldn't recover in time and was ruled out of the first two Tests. All eyes were on his fitness test that was set to take place on Friday, December 11.

Having finally passed the test, Rohit is likely to soon board a flight to Australia and begin his 14-day quarantine period. After that, he, in all likelihood, will be available for selection ahead of the third Test.

"He (Rohit Sharma) has passed the fitness test and the future course of action will be decided by the BCCI and the selection committee," a source close to the development told ANI.

Thus, Rohit Sharma's presence will be a huge boost for the Men in Blue at the top of the order. The Indian team will be hopeful of him scoring consistently Down Under, especially in the absence of their talisman Virat Kohli.