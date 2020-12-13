IND v AUS 2020: 'Rohit Sharma wants to prove a point away from home in Test cricket' - Brad Hogg

Former Australia left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg reckons Rohit Sharma will be itching to prove he is as good a Test batsman away from home as he is in Indian conditions. The 33-year-old has an average of 46.54 in Test cricket, but his numbers at home are absolutely staggering.

In the 14 Tests that Rohit Sharma has played in India, he has scored 1325 runs at an outstanding average of 88.33. All his six Test centuries to date have come in India itself.

But his numbers dip considerably when he travels away from home, something which Hogg believes the star batsman would like to rectify. Rohit Sharma is likely to be available for the last two Tests against Australia after having completed his 14-day quarantine period.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to return to India after the first Test at Adelaide, as he is awaiting the birth of his first child.

Brad Hogg believes Rohit Sharma can slot in at No. 4 and provide the required experience the Men in Blue will need in Kohli's absence.

"Yes he will (On whether Rohit Sharma will be able to make a difference in the last two games). He wants to prove a point away from India in Test cricket. He wants to show that he can come and play Test cricket in Australian conditions. So I am expecting for him to come in and bat at No.4. That will be the perfect scenario for India, him replacing Virat Kohli at that position," Brad Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Expecting Rohit Sharma to make at least one hundred and two fifties: Brad Hogg

As an opener, Rohit Sharma has a mind-boggling average of 92.66

With Mayank Agarwal likely to be a certain starter for India at the top of the order, who opens the batting with him still remains to be seen. The Men in Blue do have plenty of options in Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul to fill that position.

However, Brad Hogg stated that if the Indian openers did not perform well in the first two Tests, Rohit Sharma should be opening for the Men in Blue in the third.

In the five Tests that Rohit has opened for India, he has scored 556 runs and has an unreal average of 92.66 with three centuries.

Brad Hogg believes Rohit can have a real impact for India in the upcoming Test series. He expects the dangerous opener to smash at least one hundred and two fifties in the final two Tests.

"If the two Indian openers up until then haven't performed in the first two Test matches, I will have Rohit opening the batting and Shubman Gill batting at No.4. But, I am expecting Rohit Sharma to make at least one hundred and two fifties. He might get to triple figures in this particular series," Brad Hogg said.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide from December 17 and it will be a Day-Night encounter.