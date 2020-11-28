IND v AUS 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar picks India’s openers for the Test series

With Rohit Sharma unlikely to be available on time for the Test series starting on December 17, speculations are rife about who Mayank Agarwal will open with. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said that he will send out 21-year-old Prithvi Shaw for the first Test.

Rohit and Mayank looked set to cement India’s Test opening combination after the duo started opening together during the South Africa series at home in September-October last year. But a cloud of uncertainty over the former's availability means that discussions have begun once again.

Apart from Mayank Agarwal, India have KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill in their ranks. And Manjrekar feels that Shaw – who got injured and was replaced by Mayank on India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia – should be given another chance.

“Mayank Agarwal walks in as opener in Tests. Let’s assume that Rohit is not playing the first two Tests, I would go for Prithvi Shaw as the second opener. Let’s see how it goes and if Shaw shows the poor form as he did in the IPL, then Shubman Gill can be looked at,” Sanjay Manjrekar told ANI.

Once Virat Kohli returns to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his child, Manjrekar wants the entire batting order to move up one slot in order to accommodate Gill at No. 6, if at all the Punjab lad gets the nod.

“In Virat’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane should set up and bat at number four. Hanuma Vihari can bat at number five. If Shubman Gill is tried in the middle order, then he should bat at No. 6,” Manjrekar reasoned.

Why will the decision to open with Prithvi Shaw raise eyebrows? That’s because he scored a meagre 228 runs at an average of 17.53 in 13 innings at the recently concluded IPL 2020.

Why is KL Rahul not being considered as an option? That’s because he managed a meagre 57 runs in 5 innings on the last tour to Australia.

India are being unfair to Manish Pandey, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Hardik Pandya scored a 76-ball 90 in the first ODI

India lost the first game of the 3-match ODI series by 66 runs at the SCG on Friday (November 27). Sanjay Manjrekar opined that playing Hardik Pandya as a specialist batsman is not the greatest option, and that Manish Pandey would be a better prospect at No. 5.

“Hardik Pandya not bowling and playing as a pure batsman is a bit of a gamble. Let’s hope it works out. Jadeja was to be expected. I just make selections based on principles of having specialists but this is something that is understandable. That said, it’s unfair on Manish Pandey as a pure batsman to miss out to Hardik Pandya,” Manjrekar said during the pre-match show on India’s Playing XI.

India need to make a few amends and come back stronger in the second ODI, which is scheduled to take place at the same venue on Sunday (November 29).