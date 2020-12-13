IND v AUS 2020: 'Shubman Gill has his own playing style but how many runs you make is important' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill might have his own distinctive batting technique but the critical thing is the number of runs that flow from his willow.

He made this observation while talking about the lanky opener's pleasing knock against Australia A in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the first session of the second day was expected to be a tough one for the Indian batsmen. He reasoned that the Australia A pacers had the new pink ball to attack with and had got rid of Prithvi Shaw early as well.

"It seemed that the first session will be difficult for batting as the ball was new and Prithvi Shaw had got dismissed as well. So when the wicket falls, India comes slightly on the backfoot but after that Shubman Gill comes on the frontfoot and how well he bats."

The renowned commentator highlighted that Shubman Gill was called into action early in both innings of the encounter. He observed that the Punjab batsman tends to stay beside the line of the ball and plays some pleasing strokes on the up, a technique that could prove counterproductive in seaming conditions.

"He almost walked in as an opener as he did in the first innings. He played in a dominating fashion. Some of his shots are very good, his backfoot punch is a special shot and the on-the-rise shot is also very good. He stays besides the line so that he gets the time to open his arms. It can be a double-edged sword if the sideways movement is more."

Aakash Chopra added that even though Shubman Gill might not have a copybook technique, what matters is the number of runs he scores against quality opposition.

"But in the end, everyone has their own playing style but how many runs you make is important. It matters what is the quality of your runs against quality opposition. If you are playing almost as an opener and it is a seaming pitch with the pink ball, then he is making runs although his style of playing may be different."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on the questionable umpiring decision against Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was given out caught at slip

Aakash Chopra questioned the decision to give Shubman Gill out caught at first slip off Mitchell Swepson. The ball seemed to have missed the bat and struck the KKR opener high on the pads.

"I didn't understand how Shubman Gill was given out. The ball hit him almost near the thighs, so he was not leg-before, Swepson was the bowler. Sean Abbott did take the catch in the slips but there was no appeal for the catch."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that Shubman Gill's sublime knocks in both innings of the warm-up match brings him very much in contention for the second opener's role alongside Mayank Agarwal.

Advertisement

"If you include both the innings, he has scored more than 100 runs in this encounter. So, the question will be with whom will you open with Mayank Agarwal - Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw."

The Indian team management will seriously consider opening with Shubman Gill instead of Prithvi Shaw in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Mumbaikar has looked out of sorts not only in the two warm-up encounters against Australia A but also in the recently concluded IPL.