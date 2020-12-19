Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to comment on India's preposterous outing at Adelaide which culminated in an 8-wicket victory for Australia. The see-saw Test match saw India getting bowled out for a seemingly under-par total of 250 in their first innings.

Indian bowlers came roaring back in the game by taking 5 wickets for 75 runs. However, the tide turned again and Australian captain Tim Paine took his team to 191.

Day 3 was poised to be a neck-to-neck fight, but Josh Hazelwood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21) blew away the Indian batsmen for 36 - the team's lowest total in history.

'India outclassed in 2nd half' - Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar attributed this see-saw Test to the 'beauty' of the longest format. Sachin Tendulkar also commended India's performances on the first 2 days, but said that they were outclassed in the 2nd half.

In a tweet, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard this morning.

That is the beauty of Test cricket.

It’s NEVER over till it’s over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2020

India need to dig deep to win the remaining Test matches

An amazing arvo of cricket as told by the Adelaide Oval scoreboard #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nXtnuXBKTH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

The scars of this performance will be difficult to heal. But Team India needs to recover quickly, as there are three Tests still to play. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will need to lift their game in the 2nd Test against the Australian bowlers who will come to Melbourne with reinforced confidence.

Advertisement

Team India can bring in Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha. Saha was a no-show with the bat and wasted two brilliant opportunities to stake his claim in the match. Pant could also provide a much-needed left-handed option to the batting-order.

Indian bowlers were up to the mark more often than not, but Umesh Yadav will need to tidy up his line and lengths to suit the conditions in Australia. The management will also have their fingers crossed for Mohammed Shami's quick recovery.