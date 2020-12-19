Create
IND v AUS 2020: 'That is the beauty of Test cricket' - Sachin Tendulkar after India's disastrous outing in Adelaide

India were handed a humiliating defeat in the 1st Test
Rudransh Khurana
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 19 Dec 2020, 15:41 IST
News
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to comment on India's preposterous outing at Adelaide which culminated in an 8-wicket victory for Australia. The see-saw Test match saw India getting bowled out for a seemingly under-par total of 250 in their first innings.

Indian bowlers came roaring back in the game by taking 5 wickets for 75 runs. However, the tide turned again and Australian captain Tim Paine took his team to 191.

Day 3 was poised to be a neck-to-neck fight, but Josh Hazelwood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21) blew away the Indian batsmen for 36 - the team's lowest total in history.

'India outclassed in 2nd half' - Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar attributed this see-saw Test to the 'beauty' of the longest format. Sachin Tendulkar also commended India's performances on the first 2 days, but said that they were outclassed in the 2nd half.

In a tweet, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

India need to dig deep to win the remaining Test matches

The scars of this performance will be difficult to heal. But Team India needs to recover quickly, as there are three Tests still to play. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will need to lift their game in the 2nd Test against the Australian bowlers who will come to Melbourne with reinforced confidence.

Team India can bring in Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha. Saha was a no-show with the bat and wasted two brilliant opportunities to stake his claim in the match. Pant could also provide a much-needed left-handed option to the batting-order.

Indian bowlers were up to the mark more often than not, but Umesh Yadav will need to tidy up his line and lengths to suit the conditions in Australia. The management will also have their fingers crossed for Mohammed Shami's quick recovery. 

Published 19 Dec 2020, 15:41 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ajinkya Rahane
