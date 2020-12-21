IND V AUS 2020: ‘There are days when bowlers just hit the right spot 100 percent of the time’ - Rashid Latif comforts India after Adelaide horror

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif feels that India’s mindset when they went out to bat on Day 3 at Adelaide may have cost them the game. However, he added that there are days when everything goes right for the bowlers, and there is little batsmen can do.

According to Rashid Latif, India perhaps went out with the intention of dominating the Australian bowling but were found out. News agency PTI quoted Rashid Latif as saying:

“These things happen; there are days when the bowlers just hit the right spot 100 percent of the time and the edges go straight to fielders. I think the collapse occurred because the Indian batsmen perhaps came out with a mindset to attack the bowling and dominate.”

The former wicket-keeper added that the Adelaide surface changed its behaviour on Day 3, which also went against India. He stated:

“The pitch changed its behaviour and I think on the first two days, it had some spongy bounce and was a bit slow, but then, the pitch had hardened up a bit and the ball skidded beautifully for the bowlers, which is why all the edges went into the fielders.”

Rashid Latif further added that Virat Kohli was forced to play an attacking shot in the second innings with wickets falling all around him.

Virat Kohli gains two points to reduce the gap between him and Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings for batting





Kohli followed up his 74 in the first innings with 4 in the second. Rashid Latif added:

“Virat Kohli played a very sensible knock in the first innings but the second time around, with wickets falling so quickly at the other end, even he was tempted to chase a wide one to get runs on the board. It must have been a nightmare for Kohli to see his team bowled out for just 36 runs.”

Rashid Latif recalled Pakistan’s horror show against Australia in 2002

In the wake of India’s capitulation at Adelaide, Rashid Latif went down memory lane and recalled the 2002 Test against Australia at Sharjah in which Pakistan were rolled over for 59 and 53.

#OnThisDay in 2002, the extraordinary Sharjah Test between Pakistan and Australia began. Pakistan were bowled out for 59 and 53, as Australia won by an innings and 198 runs!



The Test was over in just two days





Shane Warne picked up four wickets in each innings of that Test as Pakistan succumbed to defeat by an innings and 198 runs. Drawing parallels with the Adelaide Test, Rashid Latif reiterated that there are days when bowlers do everything right, and there is precious little batsmen can do.

Having lost the Adelaide encounter rather meekly in the end, India will look to fight back when the Boxing Day Test begins at Melbourne on December 26.