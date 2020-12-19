IND v AUS 2020: 'This is India's most shameful performance'- Parthiv Patel furious with the Men in Blue's horror show at Adelaide

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was embarrassed by India's horrible batting display in the second innings at Adelaide. He believes this is the Men in Blue's most shameful performance in the history of Test cricket.

He reckons India did well with the bat in the first innings to reach close to a total of 250. The Indian bowling was fantastic once again as they bowled out Australia for 191, handing the Men in Blue a crucial 53-run lead going into the second innings.

However, what unfolded in India's second innings was unimaginable. India lost nine wickets for just 36 runs, thanks to some unbelievable bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. To rub salt into their wounds, Mohammed Shami was hurt while facing a short-ball from Cummins and was retired hurt.

Thus, 36/9 is now India's lowest ever score in Test cricket. The lack of application from the batsmen, which led to this disastrous performance, is something that is not excusable according to Parthiv Patel.

“The scoreline of 36/9 is not excusable. India had batted well in the first innings. Posting 250 runs on this tough wicket was a good effort. India bowled well as well in the first innings. But there is no excuse to get all out for 36. This, I would say, is India’s most shameful performance. Even if you try to criticise it, or analyse it, you cannot give an explanation for this." Parthiv Patel told Cricbuzz.

You would never be able to explain how you got all-out for 36: Parthiv Patel

Mayank Agarwal failed to see off the new ball

Team India has a settled middle-order in Test cricket, with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari forming the backbone of their batting. Thus, Parthiv Patel feels no one will ever be able to explain how such an experienced batting line-up folded for just 36 runs.

Parthiv Patel was disappointed by the way no Indian batsmen dug deep and tried to form a partnership. All the batsmen fell like nine pins and there was no hope left in the Test after such a collapse.

“Players like Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, have all played on the biggest of stages. So, in your life, you would never be able to explain how you got out for 36. It does not matter how tough the opposition is, you would not have an explanation for this," Parthiv Patel asserted.

"Even if you are facing Hazlewood, Starc, Cummins, someone could have put their heads down and at least stitched one partnership. But we did not get to see it,” Parthiv Patel further added.

The Men in Blue will be without the services of Virat Kohli for the remainder of the Test series, as he will be returning to India for the birth of his first child. Moreover, the injury to Shami doesn't look good either.

In these testing circumstances, India will somehow need to avoid this defeat leaving any scars on their mind. They will need to find a way to make a comeback in the Test series if they want to keep their hopes of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy alive.