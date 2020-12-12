IND v AUS 2020: 'Till the time Bumrah and Shami are there, India will have the ability to rock the Australian top order' - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Indian bowling attack can trouble the Australian batting lineup in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be leading the pack.

He made this observation while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked if India has a good enough attack to trouble Australia's top-order. The reputed commentator sounded supremely optimistic about India's bowling prowess, stating that the third pacer will be an able ally to Bumrah and Shami.

"Yes, yes, yes. I can answer this question with great confidence because there is Bumrah and Shami and whichever third pacer plays will also be good, whether it is Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami lend potency to the Indian attack and have the capability to dismantle the Aussie top-order batsmen.

"As they say, fast bowlers hunt in pairs. So, your pair is already ready. There is no tension there, till the time Bumrah and Shami are there, I feel we will have the ability to rock the top order."

Aakash Chopra on the opening batting concerns for Australia

Aakash Chopra believes India can take advantage of Australia's top order issues

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Australia has an opening batting concern to tackle. David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test, and Will Pucovski will also be missing in action after suffering a blow to the head.

"And let's be fair, Warner is not there and Joe Burns is also doing 50-50. Will Pucovski has also got a blow to his head and he was also going 50-50. So I feel their top order was anyway becoming a little weak."

The former KKR player observed that the Indian bowling attack can set the cat among the pigeons by scalping a couple of early wickets.

"So if you get one or two wickets with the new ball, then you can expose their middle order even more."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that the Indian seam attack - along with a solitary spinner, which is likely to be Ravichandran Ashwin - can surely rock the Australian batting order with the new ball.

"So I think the Indian fast-bowling attack and the spinner also will be fine. Our bowling attack with the new ball in the first 40-45 overs, no problem, we will take wickets."

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, with 21 and 16 wickets respectively, were India's leading wicket-takers in the historic 2-1 series win in Australia last time around. They would hope to continue in the same vein and help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.