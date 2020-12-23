IND v AUS 2020: 'Tim Paine is one of the best captains I have ever had' - Nathan Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has heaped huge praise on Tim Paine, terming him one of the best captains he has played under and the finest wicket-keeper in the world. He made this observation during an interaction on Sportsday.

Lyon started by calling Tim Paine one of the best skippers he has played with.

"I think he’s one of the best captains I’ve ever had to be honest with you."

The wily spinner reasoned Tim Paine has been able to get the Australian team to gel together as a unit. He added the Tasmanian tends to keep a light atmosphere on the field of play while also leading from the front.

"The way Tim gets this team together and the way he’s able to use his banter and humour on the field to really lead by example and out in the front is really exceptional."

Nathan Lyon observed Tim Paine hasn't gotten due recognition for the work he has done as the Aussie Test skipper.

"I don’t think he’s getting enough credit for what he’s done in my eyes."

Lyon highlighted Tim Paine was entrusted with the captaincy in troubled times and has done an outstanding job with it. The South Australian added he is delighted to be playing under his current Test skipper.

"Paine has been absolutely brilliant for us. He wasn’t captain two years ago and being thrust into it he’s done an absolutely fantastic job and I’m pretty stoked to be playing under him."

Advertisement

Nathan Lyon's views on Tim Paine as a wicket-keeper

Tim Paine took five catches in the second innings of the Adelaide Test

Nathan Lyon signed off by stating he is glad to have Tim Paine standing behind the wickets when he has the ball in hand, and labelled the Australian skipper the 'best gloveman in the world'.

"To me, as a bowler, there’s nothing better than running in to bowl to Tim Paine, I think he’s the best gloveman in the world if you’re asking my personal opinion on that."

Tim Paine was handed the Australian Test captaincy after the ban imposed on Steve Smith for his involvement in the ball-tampering incident against South Africa in 2018.

Paine has led Australia in 20 Test matches since then, and has won eleven of those encounters. The 36-year old has accounted for 147 dismissals behind the stumps in the thirty-two Tests he has played thus far.